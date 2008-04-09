Dealzmodo: Photo Prints For 15c From Snapfish

Now that Apple's entered the battle for your online photo printing business, HP's Snapfish Service has upped the ante by offering 6 x 4-inch prints for the bargain basement price of 15 cents each. Apple charges 26 cents for the same size.

Snapfish is also offering a larger range of photo.gifts, adding teddy bears and handbags to the range that includes jigsaws, stubbie holders and mousemats. Not sure about the whole handbag thing, but I guess I'm not really their target demographic there.

[Snapfish]

