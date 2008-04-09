Dealzmodo: Photo Prints For 15c From Snapfish

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Now that Apple's entered the battle for your online photo printing business, HP's Snapfish Service has upped the ante by offering 6 x 4-inch prints for the bargain basement price of 15 cents each. Apple charges 26 cents for the same size.

Snapfish is also offering a larger range of photo.gifts, adding teddy bears and handbags to the range that includes jigsaws, stubbie holders and mousemats. Not sure about the whole handbag thing, but I guess I'm not really their target demographic there.

[Snapfish]

