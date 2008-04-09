Dealzmodo: Buy Two Get One Free Blu-ray (Plus 30% Off)

Amazon's got a pretty damn good deal going on Blu-ray movies right now, offering a buy-two-get-one-free off any of 58 selected movies. Better yet, these movies are already at least 30% off, so you can get three movies for about US$45ish. We suggest Wild Things, The 5th Element and Into the Blue for a triple-play high def boobstravaganza.

AU: Thought this was worth posting, but remember that Blu-ray has that totally awesome security feature known as region coding, meaning discs bought on Amazon may not work with your Blu-ray player. Doesn't it just want to make you max out your download limit on bittorrent smile?

