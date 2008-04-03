Dealzmodo: Blackberry On 3

If I didn't have this horrible feeling in my gut that the iPhone is going to be released in Australia very soon, I'd be all over this Blackberry Deal from 3 . It blows every other carrier out of the water.

For $79 a month, you get a Blackberry 8707g (which is a bit of an old design - there's no Pearl trackpad or rounded body like the Curve), plus unlimited email, $300 worth of calls and - the clincher - 2GB worth of data included.

Apparently it's only 3G speeds, not HSDPA, and isn't overly friendly for Mac users. But it's still far and away the best deal for crackberry addicts everywhere.

[Three]