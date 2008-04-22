Dealzmodo: All The Best Plasma And LCD Deals On One Wiki Page

I was browsing around the interwebs today looking for a street price for Pioneer's PDP-LX508A when I came across this gem of a wiki site that I had to share with you guys.

It lists some of the best prices for a whole range of LCD and plasma TVs from all the major manufacturers. The deals aren't limited to NSW and Victoria either - meaning that people in the market for a new TV anywhere in the country can get a great deal.

Considering the LX plasma I was looking at has an RRP of $7,999, the $5,000 price on this site, if legitimate, is almost like printing your own money. It's well worth a look if you're planning on getting yourself a flat panel.

[HDTV Prices wiki via Stereo.net.au]