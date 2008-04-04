Dead Woman Buried With Mobile Phone Allegedly Sends Texts to Husband

A grieving widower claims to have been receiving calls and text messages from beyond the grave. Frank Jones, whose wife Sadie died five years ago, says he has been plagued by SMS messages and missed calls since she was buried—her beloved mobile phone in the coffin beside her.

The weirdest part of all of this is that 20 years ago, when Frank and his family moved into their house in the British resort town of Blackpool, they were plagued by paranormal behaviour. Doors were slammed, bedclothes pulled off the kids while they slept, taps were turned on—and all this was put down to a malevolent presence called "The Thing."

So, the Joneses called in Blackpool's answer to Ghostbusters, the Fleetwood Spiritualist Church, who cleansed the property of The Thing, according to them a spirit "trapped between two worlds." For five years everything was A-OK until the family was hit by a double tragedy: first the death of son Steven, then Sadie just three months later. After she was buried, the weirdness returned.

Shortly after his wife's death, Frank claims to have had a missed call on his mobile, which didn't ring. "The call was from my own home number, but there was nobody in the house," he explains. "When I went inside there was a smell like cigarettes which Sadie used to smoke and the smell of her perfume." The 59-year-old also claims that his late wife has been sending them all SMSes from beyond the grave. "There have been messages with words Sadie would say but there's no number." [The Register]