David Beckham Gets a Gold iPod Touch

We thought Beckham had been officially exiled from his home country, but apparently he's back and captaining their squad . His teammates were sooooo thrilled at his return that they all chipped in and purchased a gold iPod Touch (probably from these people) and engraved his name on the back. Not only that, they engraved what it was for—his 100th captain-ship—so Becks wouldn't think that it was for being the most handsome guy on the squad. In comparison, I expect something along these lines when I reach my 10,000 blog post. Maybe a solid gold keyboard. Or some money. [Telegraph]