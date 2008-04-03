David Beckham Gets a Gold iPod Touch

We thought Beckham had been officially exiled from his home country, but apparently he's back
and captaining their squad. His teammates were sooooo thrilled at his return that they all chipped in and purchased a gold iPod Touch (probably from these people) and engraved his name on the back. Not only that, they engraved what it was for—his 100th captain-ship—so Becks wouldn't think that it was for being the most handsome guy on the squad. In comparison, I expect something along these lines when I reach my 10,000 blog post. Maybe a solid gold keyboard. Or some money. [Telegraph]