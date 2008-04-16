In a nutshell, the Cycle Bag is a removable bike saddle that can be utilised as a backpack. While I think that this concept design from Iohanna Pani has potential in terms of all around convenience and deterring theft, I can't help but wonder about the size. On a motorcycle, maybe—but a bicycle? You simply don't come across many cyclists with asses wide enough to engulf a meter stick. [Yanko Design]
Cycle Bag: Twinkie Storage Unit For Big-Assed Cyclists
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.