Cycle Bag: Twinkie Storage Unit For Big-Assed Cyclists

In a nutshell, the Cycle Bag is a removable bike saddle that can be utilised as a backpack. While I think that this concept design from Iohanna Pani has potential in terms of all around convenience and deterring theft, I can't help but wonder about the size. On a motorcycle, maybe—but a bicycle? You simply don't come across many cyclists with asses wide enough to engulf a meter stick. [Yanko Design]