Cute Elephant Robot Drinks Human Urine

Those crazy inventors over at Mertec in Japan have recently unveiled their newest creation—a robot elephant designed to clean urinals. The man behind the unique design claims that the elephant theme came to him because he imagined the trunk as "a powerful reversal of the urinal drain." The idea of reversal is even represented in the robot's brand name "DCBA" (ABCD). Mertec claims that DCBA can clean a urinal in 10 seconds and save 8 litres of water in the process. All I know is that if I ever travel to Japan and see one of these things patrolling a bathroom, I'm keeping my junk tucked safely in my pants. [Impress via 3yen]