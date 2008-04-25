Customised Mii Sculptures Now Available For $79

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Those Mii Sculptures we told you about last year are finally available for purchase. All you have to do is hand over US$79 and a copy of your Mii and the guy will hand-craft it just for you. Some of his other creations, Michael Jackson, Woody Allen and Bill Gates—actually do look a lot like the actual person. We're not sure why the creator decided to make these three the sample images for his site, but we're sure one of them certain won't appreciate being mixed in there with two pedophiles. [Mii Sculpture via Geekologie]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

