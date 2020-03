The guys over at Liliputing have a done a great service for all who are looking for the perfect low-cost ultraportable notebook. They've made a "comprehensive list of low-cost ultraportables", that not only shows you what's available and what's not, but also provides information for every unit. So if you've been craving an ultra-portable, check out the list. Though proceed with caution, 'cause if you've already decided on a model this list might make your head explode. [Liliputing]