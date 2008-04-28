Creative Zen Getting Bubblegum Pink Makeover

Looks like the Zune isn't the only PMP to be getting a colour makeover, Creative's Zen is in on it too. The new model was spotted at Wal Mart, where it is retailing at US$69.99 for a 2GB unit, with no other capacities listed. As far as we can tell, the pink Zen is ready for immediate shipping, despite the fact it is not available at Creative's own online store. The new addition has me thinking it is time for a pink gadget in my arsenal; admit it, you want one as well. [Wal Mart via Geek&Hype; Thanks, pickupjojo!]