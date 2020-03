This is either the best or worst iPhone review ever. Wendy Cheng is apparently the most popular blogger in Singapore. Before giving her the real iPhone, her producers tricked her into reviewing a Chinese knockoff. But she actually liked the fake, saying it's "not bad for a shitass China phone." The real iPhone? Only "mediocre," and "I really don't like the touchscreen...it's fucking shitty." Oh, that's just the tip of this iceberg of awesome. [ClickNetwork.TV via Fake Steve]