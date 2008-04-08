Crazy Novint Falcon Touch Controller Gets Official EA Support, Maybe Worth Buying

I messed around with Novint's Falcon haptically endowed globe/joystick at Tokyo Game Show last year. It was neat, but not going to replace my mouse—in part because game support was lacking. Now it'll be supported in real, live games from EA: Madden NFL 08, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08, Need For Speed ProStreet, Battlefield 2 and Battlefield 2142. But! Even if you're already one of the suckers lucky souls who already owns a Falcon, it'll cost you another US$10 to patch a game to get all touchy-feely with it. FWIW, there are definitely better tactile experiences out there for 10 bucks. [Level Up]