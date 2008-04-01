How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Craigslist Sellers Flagging Reasonably Priced Wiis To Increase Profits, Piss Me Off

Didn't these people's mammas teach them right? What kind of fool would take a reasonably priced listing for $250 on this Craigslist for a Nintendo Wii and flag it as inappropriate? The kinda fool that wants to sell their own for $350 and get rid of all the competition. These people got pea brains, and they're punks on top of that. It's time for T to head down to the Slickdeals forums and show these suckas why Mr. T puts the T in I.T. Has it occurred to you that Mr. T is good at computers? Mr. T won't stand for this price gouging.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles