We can't imagine this bottle opener would have any use in the Star Trek universe (rudimentary hyper spanner, perhaps?), but here at home in 2008 anything that reeks of Trek and assists with inebriation is an indispensable tool. As you can see, the metal opener is all sorts of shiny, and is styled after the original Enterprise NCC-1701. The nacelles serve as leverage to help you crack open a Romulan Ale, Cardassian Ale, or just a plain ol' Budweiser. Expect this to hit store shelves at the end of June for about US$23. [Red5]
Crack Open a Synthehol With Classic Star Trek Bottle Opener
