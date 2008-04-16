Coway Megasonic Cleaning Device: If It's Too Loud, You're Too Dirty

Coway's new cleaning device uses megasonic soundwaves to clean everything from meat, to produce, to dirty dishes — all with the frequency of a soundwave. The secret behind this gadget is inductive micro cavitation, which shakes dirty particles loose from the surface of the object.

The sanitiser also provides running water to prevent secondary contamination and all comes together in a box that resembles a retro future record player. This thing reminds me of those showers in sci-fi movies and shows where you step into a chamber, get sprayed with smoke for 5 seconds, and a soothing voice informs you that you are now sanitised. Except the megasonic cleaning device might actually appear sooner than later. [Appliancist]