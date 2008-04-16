Hello callah. This here is the ladieth man. Today we have an extra special thurprise for you, Courvoisier branded iPhones, BlackBerry 8800 and iPods. You thee, I want to do something thpecial for the ladieth of the world, which is why I'm working with Complex Magazine to auction off these fine thpecimens on eBay come May 19. And if there's one thing the ladieth man likes, it's Courvoisier. If there's two things the ladieth man likes, it's Courvoisier and iPhones that look like they're made by Colorware. Oooh, ith's a lady!

[Complex]