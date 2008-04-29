Cost Control Power Strip: See How Power-Thirsty Your Gadgets Are

The Cost Controller power strip lets you hook up eight gizmos, protects them against voltage spikes, and also shows you how much power they're drawing so you can worry about your electricity bill well ahead of time. It actually shows consumption in kilowatt hours along with the frequency and voltage characteristics of your power line, if you're into that sort of data. At least watching those usage digits mount up on its LCD display might prompt you into eco-friendly behaviour, like not leaving stuff on standby. Available now for US$99.99. [Computer Gear via Red Ferret]