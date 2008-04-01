Cord-o-Clip: The Clothesline Goes Version 2.0

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The thing those two happy chappies are demonstrating is yet another high-tech clothes-drying device: the Cord-o-Clip. What makes this gadget whizzy? Well, you know when you go out to hang clothes on your line, and you're juggling with the laundry and a bag of pegs, maybe with a couple jammed between your teeth because you've got no free hands? And then you drop a sock and a T-shirt? Not anymore: cord-o-clip uses a pair of lines on a pulley system that has captive pegs ready to grip onto your clean stuff.

According to the designers it's 60% faster to load this sort of line up, versus conventional pegs, and 90% faster to take them down. You won't lose any pegs, and of course drying your clothes in the fresh air is so much the eco-friendly option. Seems neat to us, but there's no word on availability or pricing. [Cord-o-Clip via Treehugger]

