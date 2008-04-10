CoolPix S52 and S52c: Nikon Updates Its Most Popular Point-and-Shoots

After making waves in the DSLR world, Nikon renewed its push in the point-and-shoot market with the slender feature-loaded camera you see before you. It's had slightly different model names over the past two years, but its newest incarnation, the US$250 9-megapixel 3X-optical-zoom-equipped S52, is pretty slick. You get:

• 2000 ISO in "high sensitivity" mode

• Optical image stabilizer

• In-camera slideshows with music from iTunes

• SDHC support

• 3" LCD

A $30 step up gets you the S52c, the same basic camera with an extra bit of a bulge. No, it's not a tumah, as Gov. Schwarzenegger would surely tell you: it's Wi-Fi, and with it a direct connection to Nikon's my Picturetown online community for sharing, mailing and uploading to Flickr and other sites. Press release after the two galleries below.





