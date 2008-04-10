How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

CoolPix S52 and S52c: Nikon Updates Its Most Popular Point-and-Shoots

After making waves in the DSLR world, Nikon renewed its push in the point-and-shoot market with the slender feature-loaded camera you see before you. It's had slightly different model names over the past two years, but its newest incarnation, the US$250 9-megapixel 3X-optical-zoom-equipped S52, is pretty slick. You get:
• 2000 ISO in "high sensitivity" mode
• Optical image stabilizer
• In-camera slideshows with music from iTunes
• SDHC support
• 3" LCD
A $30 step up gets you the S52c, the same basic camera with an extra bit of a bulge. No, it's not a tumah, as Gov. Schwarzenegger would surely tell you: it's Wi-Fi, and with it a direct connection to Nikon's my Picturetown online community for sharing, mailing and uploading to Flickr and other sites. Press release after the two galleries below.

Nikon CoolPix S52c PB_front34r_lc.jpgNikon CoolPix S52c PB_top.jpgNikon CoolPix S52c PB_front_lc.jpgNikon CoolPix S52c PB_left.jpgNikon CoolPix S52c PB_back.jpg


Nikon CoolPix S52 MB_front34r_lc.jpgNikon CoolPix S52 RD_top.jpgNikon CoolPix S52 MB_top.jpgNikon CoolPix S52 RD_back.jpgNikon CoolPix S52 MB_back.jpgNikon CoolPix S52 MB_front_lc.jpgNikon CoolPix S52 RD_front34l_lo.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles