Cool G108 Watch Phone Won't Make You Cool

It's sad but true; wearing a watch phone isn't going to make you cool, not unless your name begins in "Dick" and ends in "Tracy." Nevertheless, the crew at Cool have put together the G108 watch phone to try and sway you. The G108 has a round face and a clamshell design; under the watch-face hood you'll get a 1.5-inch, 256k colour display (128 x 60), circular RAZR-esque keypad and a 1.3MP camera.

If you'd feel like a bit of an idiot talking into your watch while making calls, Bluetooth functionality will allow you to hook up a headset to ease the embarrassment, (a little.) The mobile phone itself is GSM quadband capable, has a built in media player and supports a media card so you can load up your tunes and snaps on removable media. Alternatively, you could purchase, oh, you know, a mobile phone and watch as two independent items. Hey, we're just putting the idea out there. [Slashphone]