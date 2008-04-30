Controlling Games with Your Brain: Will This Ever Catch On?

Personally, I'm fine with using a controller to play video games. I've grown up with them, and they really get the job done. I know the idea of controlling games with your brain is neat and all, but I just can't get behind it. Even so, the OCZ Neural Impulse Actuator is here to try to convince us all otherwise.

To begin with, you probably only want to map a single event to your games, but as your confidence improves you'll be able to do more and give your hands a break. And as the NIA can speed up response times (200ms to click fire, 100ms to think it), it means you'll be more efficient at shooting before getting shot. We got to use the device for an extended play in the wonderfully frenetic Unreal Tournament 3, and the buzz you get when you knock up your first frag is every bit as stunning as it is scary.

While that sounds awesome, I wonder if you'd be distracted from the other aspects of the game if you had to keep focusing on one thing to get the firing to work. I feel like that would pull you out of the game somewhat. But hey, what do I know? This guy is only US$200, so if you're curious you won't have to break the bank to get it. [Patent via Book of Joe]