Comcast Rolls Out Japan-Fast Cable Internet, But Can You Afford It?

DOCSIS 3.0 is the next-gen cable internet standard that allows crazy fast bandwidth of up to 160Mbps downstream and 120 up. The lucky first city to get a piece of that action from Comcast—which plans to cover 20 percent of its market with the awesome by the end of this year—is St. Paul, Minnesota. Denizens can sign up for the Godzilla pipes starting this week, though the 50Mbps line will cost a whopping US$150 a month. And no, it won't blow you. But, that is some sick bandwidth. So, is it worth it? How much would you pay?

AU: I only put this up to remind you just how bad we have here in Oz. The shame...

