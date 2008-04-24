Comcast Entering the Wireless Biz

GigaOm is reporting that Comcast has created its own wireless division and is bringing the pieces together to jump into the wireless biz to offer quadruple play bundle competition (TV, landline, internet, wireless) against Verizon and AT&T. Speculation is that they could buddy up with a WiMax deal, or flat-out buy Sprint (more likely) or T-Mobile (less likely). Usually more competition is more better, but not sure what'll come out of this Pandora's box. I'm sure the FCC will love it though. [GigaOM]