It's not the 3G iPhone, but Colorware's Stealth iPhone trades in the silver trim and brushed metal back for an entirely matte black motif. It's also extraordinarily expensive, weighing in at $US675 and $US775 to the stock model's $US399 and $US499. Colorware does throw in a matte black iPhone dock and pair of earbuds, but even that probably doesn't justify the increased cost. Then again, some people really love black. [Colorware]