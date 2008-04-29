How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Colour Laser Printer CLP-315K is World's Smallest, Says Samsung

20% smaller than the previous generation, Samsung is claiming their new CLP-315K is actually the World's smallest colour laser printer. It's got a resolution of 2,400 x 600 dpi and can spit out four letter-sized pages per minute in colour and 17 in black, and apparently it has improved photo quality output. There's also another small all-in-one edition, the CLX-3175FNK, which has a scanner built in and can scan to and print from USB memory sticks so it can operate PC-free if you need it to. There's no word on release date or price yet, sorry. [Akihabaranews]

Samsung_005Samsung_001Samsung_003

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles