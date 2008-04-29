Colour Laser Printer CLP-315K is World's Smallest, Says Samsung

20% smaller than the previous generation, Samsung is claiming their new CLP-315K is actually the World's smallest colour laser printer. It's got a resolution of 2,400 x 600 dpi and can spit out four letter-sized pages per minute in colour and 17 in black, and apparently it has improved photo quality output. There's also another small all-in-one edition, the CLX-3175FNK, which has a scanner built in and can scan to and print from USB memory sticks so it can operate PC-free if you need it to. There's no word on release date or price yet, sorry. [Akihabaranews]