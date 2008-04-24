Chinese Car Maker Invents Keyless Entry Watch

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The problem with Chinese made cars in the year 2008 is that they're complete shit. It's true. Maybe in a few years they'll catch up to the Koreans, the Japanese, the Americans and the Germans, but for now they'll have to be satisfied with unlocking their cars with their watches. Who wouldn't?

I'd definitely enjoy carrying around a watch and no keys, until the time I realised that I need my house keys too, which means I'm still carrying around some keys and this whole invention is only cool to show off to your friends from out of town who haven't seen this on the internet. That'll be the only thing to shield you from the derisive comments about you driving a Chinese car in the year 2008. [The Tycho via Jalopnik]

