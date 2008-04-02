China Had Better Turn Off Its Firewall During the Olympics, Or Else

With the Olympics coming up, the pressure is mounting on China to turn off its countrywide firewall so journalists can cover the games uninhibited. While it's a part of the "host city contract" that Beijing agreed to when accepting its role as host of the games, whether or not China will actually follow through has come into doubt with recent censorship surrounding China's human rights abuses in Tibet. Oh, and, uh, Mr. T doesn't approve of censorship or human rights abuses. Fool. Am I doing this right? [Reuters]