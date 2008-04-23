Century DIY SSD Now Goes Up to 2TB (in Theory)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While both Intel and Samsung are promising big drops in SSD prices by the year's end for now they still cost plenty. Unless you want to take the DIY route, and use this nifty gizmo from Century which uses compact flash cards for storage. The new version now accepts CF 3x cards and can create drives between 2GB and a crazy (and impossible, for now) 2TB in size. So you could buy a pair of 32GB CF cards for around US$270, add in US$192.57 for the DIY drive and you'd have a 64GB SATA SSD for about US$460— less than half the cost of the 64GB MacBook Air's drive. Not bad, eh? Available from May 1st. [GeekStuff4U via Akihabaranews]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

