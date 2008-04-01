Casio's Incredibly Sturdy G'zOne Mobile Phone One Gets Abused

Casio's G'zOnes are nothing if not sturdy, which is why people who favour ruggedness over any other feature are picking these up. Just how unbreakable are these things? Incredibly. Our buddy Danny from Wired took these outside so both a football team and a soccer team could throw it around. Check out the video to see (spoiler alert) what eventually did the phone in. On a similar note, Danny received a concussion while filming, proving that his head is slightly less durable than the phone. [Wired]