Casio Updates Baby-G With Colours, Tilt-to-Zoom Display

Just the other day Casio came up with some colourful retrotastic G-shocks, and now the Baby-G is getting a colour treatment, with a neat zooming display. The BG-2000/2001 series come in white, yellow and orange with shiny wrist bands and complimentary coloured LCDs that you can customise in five styles. There's also that auto-zoom function that enlarges the digits when you tilt your wrist to read the time. They're shock-resistant, 100m water resistant, with world time and five independent alarms and have auto EL backlighting (LED for the yellow version). No word on pricing yet. [Casio and Fareastgizmos]