Casio Futurist Watch Would Get Goldfinger All Excited

The Futurist golden watch certainly seems to be going along with the retro design trend Casio's been exploring recently. The LA-2002G wouldn't look out of place on the wrist of any Bond villain of yesteryear, we think. Inside that matte gold case it's not exactly brimming with features, but it does have a stopwatch, timer, 29 time-zone clock and up to five independent daily alarms. Originally only available in Japan, TokyoFlash is making it available here for US$149. Cackling and saying "At last we meet, Meester Bond!" as you strap it on is up to you. [TokyoFlash via Technabob]