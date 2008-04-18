Casio Exilim EX-F1: Tomato Violence at 300, 600 and 1200fps

What's the first thing we did with our Casio Exilim EX-F1, the Hiro Nakamura camera/camcorder that makes time stand still? We recorded a mini Cuisinart laying havoc to some tomatoes. Why? If you have to ask, you probably shouldn't be here. The top vid is a view of the carnage at 300 frames per second. (As you'll see, I call my food processor "Hitchcock" because it's always keeping me in suspense.) Below, additional tomatoes get annihilated at 600fps and then 1200fps, with increasing detail, but decreasing resolution and light.

This is probably the happiest tradeoff of resolution to slow-mo devastation. The first video records at 512x384, while this one drops you down to a funky widescreen 432x192.

The 1200fps setting is pretty much a novelty more than anything else, since you need a ton of light, and it records at an all too wide 336x96. We had to crop it so that it made any kind of sense, but here's a screengrab of the original vid: There's more to come with this fun little camera, but we wanted to give you a rather violent taste straight away. You're welcome. [Casio Exilim on Giz]