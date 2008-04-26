Casio Exilim EX-F1 Slow-Mo Super Cam Full Review (Verdict: Totally Unique, Shockingly Powerful)

OK, say it: What the hell? What's with all the Casio EX-F1 love? It's because this camera is the most underrated gadget to hit the market in at least a year—the camera fiend's equivalent of a jungle gym, with slow-mo, super slow-mo, high-speed stills, and simultaneous HD video and full-resolution still shooting, to name a few of its unique talents. If you're a nature lover, an explosion lover, a blender lover, a party goer, a pet owner, a parent, grandparent, godparent, secret agent or all-around creepy stalker type, it will rock your little tiny world. It's not flawless, but damn if it's not a beautiful and one-of-a-kind invention.