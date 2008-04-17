Case-Mate's Naked Case for iPhone Claims Touch-Through Fingering

Case-Mate claims to be the world's first touch-through case for the iPhone or iPod Touch, but that honour seems to be taken by the Ivyskin Xylo T2 Reflect Chrome case we saw last week. Even though Case-Mate's edition is just slightly late, their Naked Case looks slightly thinner than the Ivyskin's, even though both of them have a technology that transfers your touch through the protective membrane onto the iPhone's screen. Which one should you buy? Wait for our Battlemodo. [Case-Mate]

It also seems like OtterBox has a case that also has a membrane and acts the same way. And their case came out last year!