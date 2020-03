I'm confused, but happy to see this Civic's Corolla's engine block get a cover that looks like a NES controller. When this baby redlines, it sounds like me mashing buttons in bionic commando. Hello! Just build the turbo function INTO THE GAME. Prediction: The urge to punch down on running temperature A,B, and cross pad buttons during an oil change could lead to some pretty bad blistering. Recommendation: Sawzall the hood and give NESTER some breathing room! [Kotaku]