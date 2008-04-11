Car Dice Toys Go All-Glowing, Abandon Dangliness, Fluffiness

I'm in conflict over this new "pimp your ride" car toy. Firstly, the old-fashioned fluffy, dangly rear-view mirror dice were never cool, unless they were an ironic statement. And secondly, I kinda liked them anyway. This 21st Century version, the "Rainbow Dice-Shaped Lamp", is just one die and, sure, it glows in seven fantastic colours when plugged into the cigarette-lighter socket. But where's the fluffiness? Where's the retro-chic? Humph. If your sense of style isn't offended, it's available for US$19. [Gadget4All via Pocket-lint]