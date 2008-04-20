Canon 5D Mark II Supposedly Surfaces Online, Due in June

A screencap supposedly snagged from Canon's German site spilled some details on Canon's way anticipated 5D Mark II before it slipped back into the ether. June release, and it rocks a 16-megapixel DIGIC III processor that can fire at 6.5FPS. The blurb calls the Mark II "small, light, robust and weatherproof." A bit different than the last batch of rumoured specs, and could very possibly be BS, but with the noise steadily growing, we can probably expect something soonish regardless. [Photography Bay]