Cankle Fetishists Rejoice Over AC Brick Spy Camera

This AC wall adaptor is no ordinary AC wall adaptor. It's loaded with an A/V recorder that can save 66 hours of footage to its 2GB microSD card. And even if the wall socket is turned off, a built-in lithium ion battery will keep shooting for 3 hours of glorious, socket-height footage. Yes, that's the extreme low angle stuff. We're talking shoes. We're talking you didn't vacuum under that couch. It's just more evidence piling up to an unavoidable fact. In the future, everyone will know what everyone else looks like naked. Or we'll at least have some hot shots of one another's bare feet. [product via ohgizmo]