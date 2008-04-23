How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Cankle Fetishists Rejoice Over AC Brick Spy Camera

This AC wall adaptor is no ordinary AC wall adaptor. It's loaded with an A/V recorder that can save 66 hours of footage to its 2GB microSD card. And even if the wall socket is turned off, a built-in lithium ion battery will keep shooting for 3 hours of glorious, socket-height footage. Yes, that's the extreme low angle stuff. We're talking shoes. We're talking you didn't vacuum under that couch. It's just more evidence piling up to an unavoidable fact. In the future, everyone will know what everyone else looks like naked. Or we'll at least have some hot shots of one another's bare feet. [product via ohgizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles