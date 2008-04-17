C1 Tourbillon Watch Has 18th Century Tech to Correct for Gravity

We've shown you some beautiful retro-digital watches recently, but this timepiece takes the prize for integrating real old technology: a tourbillon escapement. Invented in 1795, this type of escapement actually rotates inside its frame and was designed to counteract lop-sided gravity effects caused by the vertical position gentlemen's pocket watches usually sat in. Concord's C1 mechanical watch has this movement mounted outside the case and dial, and presumably it adds to time accuracy. As well as making the watch look damn fine. Will it go on sale? We don't know, but we suspect a massive price. [C1 via Watchismo]