David from Ironic Sans came up with this Bulbdial clock, a marriage of lamps and sundials that makes an incredible amount of sense to us. It's not real in the sense that your mortgage is real, but it is a nice design that takes the best of electricity and the best of shadows and makes something we'd definitely buy. The only problem is that it doesn't work in direct sunlight, which kinda makes this the complete opposite of a sundial. [Ironic Sans via MAKE]