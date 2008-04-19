Build Your Own Keyport for 20 Bucks, Save US$280

You could pay US$300, send Keyport all of your keys and wait for months for your sweet keyfob and get nothing back, except for maybe your money. But then you're still out a Keyport. Or, you could build your own for about US$20 and an hour of time your time, using a Leatherman Micra modded with a little elbow grease and key-grinding to hold all of your keys in a compact unit with flip-out action. And just think of how manly and awesome you'll feel after messing around with real tools and sweating. Hit the link for a step-by-step. [EDC Forums via Toolmonger, Thanks Keith!]