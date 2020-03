You remember that lousy mosquito noise device generators in the UK that were supposed to drive teens away because only they could hear them? The ones that actually turned out to be audible to just about everybody? They're coming to the US. People here aren't too happy about it, with some bans and protests after (and before) some shop owners decided to install them. What do you think? Is this going to work better than calling the cops? [CNN via Boing Boing]