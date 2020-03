This—what's the word I'm looking for?—aberration of a pair of pants designed by Erik de Nijs (nope, me neither) is, I guess, designed for the Geek at Heart. They incorporate keyboard, mouse and a pair of knee-height speakers, and someone's already done the joke about the joystick being located behind the fly buttons. I'll refrain from my usual smutty observations except to say that, from where I'm standing, it looks as if there's dried money-shot all over the dude's lap. [Yanko]