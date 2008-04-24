Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft Live Mesh Device Syncing Hub Goes Private Beta
This sounds really cool. Hopefully they'll get it working with Macs sooner rather than later.

Crooks Rig ATM with Eee PC to Steal Credit Card Info
If I was ever inclined to become a criminal, the last thing I'd do is go to the police station, no matter what.

How to Implode a Tanker Car in Under a Second
Who's got a spare tanker that we can try this out on ourselves?

Giz Explains: Digital Camera Image Sensors
If you've ever wondered what goes on inside your camera, read this!

GTA IV Leaked Online, Piracy Wins Again
Piracy occurs again may have been more appropriate.

