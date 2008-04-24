Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

This sounds really cool. Hopefully they'll get it working with Macs sooner rather than later.

Crooks Rig ATM with Eee PC to Steal Credit Card Info

If I was ever inclined to become a criminal, the last thing I'd do is go to the police station, no matter what.

How to Implode a Tanker Car in Under a Second

Who's got a spare tanker that we can try this out on ourselves?

Giz Explains: Digital Camera Image Sensors

If you've ever wondered what goes on inside your camera, read this!

GTA IV Leaked Online, Piracy Wins Again

Piracy occurs again may have been more appropriate.