Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Eleven Design makes foosball beautiful
New no-touch surface gives you Jedi powers
More Xbox 360 Wiimote Details: Codename Newton
Fart'n Phone makes receiving phone calls much more hilarious
Face-to-face tandem bike makes firsat dates last dates
But does it prevent me from scoring own-goals? That's what I want to know.
Darth Vader may be around to your place soon to kick your ass with a crutch.
Maximum points to Microsoft for
copying Nintendo innovation.
Is there anything you can't put fart noises into?
Why do we even cover such idiocy? Because it's funny.