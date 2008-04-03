Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Apologies from Giz AU for all the T yesterday. It started out as funny, then funny because it was sad, then not so funny, then slightly annoying. But there was no way I was going to rewrite every story for you guys. Anyway, it's over now. Here's what happened overnight...
World's Largest Mobile Phone Is a Day Late, Misses Joke Deadline
Some people must have too much time on their hands
Intel Reveals All About Atom Processor Range
Products in 60 days they say.
Yeah right I look forward to it!
Gasoline Grows On Trees
Those trees must stink
The hilarity of the farting clock will never, ever get old
What? Like Mr. T jokes?
David Beckham Gets a Gold iPod Touch
Yet another reason to hate the bastard