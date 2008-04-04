Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Screw Apple and their closed system forever.

Apple Attacks NYC over GreeNYC Logo, Steve Jobzilla To Destroy Central Park Next

Why are big companies so goddamned stupid? They look nothing alike!

Pioneer Sneakers Light The Way With Built-In Headlights

I'm not buying a new pair of shoes until these are commercially available.

Dead Woman Buried With Mobile Phone Allegedly Sends Text To Husband

They probably say, "Why the hell did you bury me with a mobile phone, asshole?!"

Blu-ray awareness hits 60%... Hooray?

Go get 'em Blu-ray.