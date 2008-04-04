How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

breakfast-pancakes.jpg

Pwnage iPhone Unlocking and Hacking Tool Now Available, Works Great
Screw Apple and their closed system forever.

Apple Attacks NYC over GreeNYC Logo, Steve Jobzilla To Destroy Central Park Next
Why are big companies so goddamned stupid? They look nothing alike!

Pioneer Sneakers Light The Way With Built-In Headlights
I'm not buying a new pair of shoes until these are commercially available.

Dead Woman Buried With Mobile Phone Allegedly Sends Text To Husband
They probably say, "Why the hell did you bury me with a mobile phone, asshole?!"

Blu-ray awareness hits 60%... Hooray?
Go get 'em Blu-ray.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles