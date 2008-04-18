How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Muesli.jpg

Massage pants soothe the parts that other pants just can't reach
This is the kind of technology I can get into!

Multi-grope: Interacting with Microsoft Surface at the AT&T store
I really, really want one of these. I'm not sure why, but I do.

First Universal Blu-ray discs hit July 22, but where's The Big Lebowski?
It looks like the Blu-ray camp is slowly gathering speed.

Spider-Pig and Homer Simpson made of folders are good excuse for desktop clutter art contest
Wow. If any Aussies can be bothered doing something like this, send it through locally as well as to the US.

How to fix the Internet (according to South Park)
If only that would work for fixing my old Dell notebook...

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles