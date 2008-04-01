Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night



1,600 metre tower will make Burj Dubai look liek a pencil

It's almost a mile high. Almost. So, no shortcuts to the mile-high club for you...

Another Motorola Insider points fingers to incompetent execs

This story broke while I was in Fiji – I've been a big fan of Moto phones, so this whole business makes me very sad.

Fingernail watching cam makes everything a touchpad

Massive potential for the porn industry, perhaps?

Brainwashing goggles help you quit smoking, learn to kill the easy way

I have an uncanny urge to read Catcher in the Rye...

Sending too many SMS messages mean you have a mental disorder

Psychos.